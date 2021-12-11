Guernsey's East Arm drop-in PCR testing site closes

People in Guernsey who test positive for Covid through a lateral flow test can no longer go to the East-Arm drop in site for a PCR test. From Saturday 11 December they will need to call the Covid helpline and book a PCR test at the hospital instead.

The decision has been made to send the staff who have been running the site back to the airport because of increasing traveller numbers.

People who have tested positive through a lateral flow test must call the clinical helpline on 01481 220001 or 01481 220002.

They will then be offered a PCR test appointment at the hospital.