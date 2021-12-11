Jersey reaches 'resolution' with EU on fishing rights

Jersey's government says it has reached a 'resolution' with the EU on the ongoing fishing rights row.

The Government of Jersey, the UK and the European Commission have been in talks and have agreed on how they will determine the number of licences given to French boats.

The licences would let the French fish in Jersey waters.

Five additional permanent licences will be given to French vessels which have proven they have fished in Jersey waters for the required time.

In return the EU are considering allowing a further seven Jersey vessels to fish in EU waters, but these applications are pending approval.

EU vessels with 'temporary' licences will not be able to fish in Jersey waters from January 31 2022 if they have not been able to provide the evidence needed to give them a permanent licence.

We can now begin the important work of progressing the nature and extent of fishing in our waters as set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, including by these vessels; confirming what species fishermen are permitted to catch, the period they can do so, and the measures required to conserve our fish stocks. Deputy John Young, The Minister for the Environment

The total number of permanent licences given to French vessels is now at 130.