Jersey's Battle of Flowers Christmas Parade to return to St Helier
Jersey's Battle of Flowers Christmas Parade is returning to St Helier on Sunday 12 December after being postponed for two years.
Festive floats will make their way through the town with sparkling lights and Christmas cheer guaranteed.
Battle of Flowers Chair, Margaret Fitzgerald, says it is "a great start to the festive period and after what has been a challenging couple of years".
The Christmas Parade will kick off in front of the Maritime House at around 4:45pm.