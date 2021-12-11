Jersey's Battle of Flowers Christmas Parade to return to St Helier

Jersey's Battle of Flowers Christmas Parade is returning to St Helier on Sunday 12 December after being postponed for two years.

Festive floats will make their way through the town with sparkling lights and Christmas cheer guaranteed.

Battle of Flowers Chair, Margaret Fitzgerald, says it is "a great start to the festive period and after what has been a challenging couple of years".

Our exhibitors are very excited to be taking part and it's the perfect prelude to our traditional floral summer parades, which will be celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2022. Margaret Fitzgerald, Battle of Flowers Chair

The Christmas Parade will kick off in front of the Maritime House at around 4:45pm.