Norman Christmas Market returns to Jersey for 2021

The Norman Christmas Market will be returning to Jersey this weekend.

The event, organised by la Maison de la Normandie et de la Manche, will be at the Weighbridge in St Helier from Sunday 12 December to Saturday 18 December.

People will be able to enjoy a variety of French food and drink including cider, apple juice, homemade sausage baguettes, crepes, waffles and cheese.

There will also be a stall selling Norman products like honey, jam and nougat on Sunday 12 December.