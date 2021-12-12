Jersey house lights up for Christmas to raise funds for cancer charity
A house in Jersey has once again been covered in Christmas lights to help support a cancer charity in the island.
The home in Grand Vaux has been adorned in Santas, reindeers, sleigh bells and much more to raise funds for Jersey Cancer Relief.
Islanders have been attracted to its door since 2005. The display includes over 70 separate lights, bringing a festive sparkle to the neighbourhood.
John Michel, who is behind the display, says he was inspired to do his bit for the charity after seeing his own friends' experiences of the disease.
Since the display began fundraising for the charity, they have raised more than £6,000 to support people living with cancer in the community.
Donations are being accepted at the house on Whitley Close across the Christmas period.