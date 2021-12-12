Jersey house lights up for Christmas to raise funds for cancer charity

A house in Jersey has once again been covered in Christmas lights to help support a cancer charity in the island.

The home in Grand Vaux has been adorned in Santas, reindeers, sleigh bells and much more to raise funds for Jersey Cancer Relief.

Islanders have been attracted to its door since 2005. The display includes over 70 separate lights, bringing a festive sparkle to the neighbourhood.

John Michel, who is behind the display, says he was inspired to do his bit for the charity after seeing his own friends' experiences of the disease.

Since the display began fundraising for the charity, they have raised more than £6,000 to support people living with cancer in the community.

It raises a lot of awareness for the charity and generally, I think it does a lot for the community as well because it's a great thing for people to come and see of all ages. But they really do us proud every single year and they put so much effort in. They're such lovely people but they are raising an incredible amount of money for us, but also awareness of the charity for the island. Hannah O'Brien, Jersey Cancer Relief

Donations are being accepted at the house on Whitley Close across the Christmas period.