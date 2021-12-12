Jersey's rising rent making it hard for families fleeing abuse to find homes
Rising rent prices in Jersey are making it difficult for families fleeing domestic abuse to find affordable homes.
That is the message from Jersey Women's Refuge, who say increased prices pose a challenge to women leaving their safe house - which is already in high demand.
Despite the challenges, Marine wants to reinforce that people should reach out for support if they are struggling with domestic abuse.
The refuge is open 24/7 through the whole year including Christmas and New Year.
The safe house can house seven families for up to eight weeks and can, on a case by case basis, extend this.
Jersey Women's Refuge is also fundraising to ensure they can continue their work on the island.
The refuge receives support from the government, but faces a funding gap of around £400,000 every year. They are urging 21,000 islanders to sign up to the '21K Club' and pledge a minimum of £10 a year to support the refuge.