Teen arrested as cannabis worth £30,000 seized in Jersey

Cannabis worth an estimated £30,000 has been seized in Jersey this weekend.

On Saturday 11 December, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of being involved in importing the drugs.

He remains in custody whilst the investigation is carried out.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 612612 or the charity Crimestoppers either on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

People struggling with drug or alcohol misuse can call 445000 Monday to Friday for help.