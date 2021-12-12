Top tips to make sure fire doesn't ruin your festive cheer this Christmas

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service is urging islanders to think about fire safety this holiday season. Credit: PA.

As Christmas is near it is likely there will be fairy lights, candles and decorations dotted around the house.

However, these can pose a fire risk, putting people in danger this Christmas.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service is urging islanders to think about fire safety this holiday season.

Credit: ITV Channel TV.

They have given 12 top tips to help people enjoy Christmas safely.

These include:

  • Do not attach decorations to lights or heaters as they can burn easily.

  • Keep candles away from napkins and paper hats

  • Make sure you put candles out before going to sleep

  • Make sure you turn Christmas lights off before going to sleep

  • Do not overload electrical sockets

  • Let guests know where the emergency exits are in case of a fire

  • Make sure you put your cigarette out properly

  • Check on older relatives and neighbours to make sure they are safe

  • Avoid cooking when you have consumed alcohol

  • Do not remove batteries from smoke alarms

  • Take care when using portable heaters