Top tips to make sure fire doesn't ruin your festive cheer this Christmas
As Christmas is near it is likely there will be fairy lights, candles and decorations dotted around the house.
However, these can pose a fire risk, putting people in danger this Christmas.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service is urging islanders to think about fire safety this holiday season.
They have given 12 top tips to help people enjoy Christmas safely.
These include:
Do not attach decorations to lights or heaters as they can burn easily.
Keep candles away from napkins and paper hats
Make sure you put candles out before going to sleep
Make sure you turn Christmas lights off before going to sleep
Do not overload electrical sockets
Let guests know where the emergency exits are in case of a fire
Make sure you put your cigarette out properly
Check on older relatives and neighbours to make sure they are safe
Avoid cooking when you have consumed alcohol
Do not remove batteries from smoke alarms
Take care when using portable heaters