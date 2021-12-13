Appeal for witnesses after woman hit by car in Guernsey

States of Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hit by a car on Wednesday 8 December.

It happened at around 4:15pm at the traffic lights at the Liberation Monument on North Esplanade in St Peter Port.

A silver car struck the female pedestrian, knocking her to the ground and leaving her with minor injuries.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene of the incident.

Police ask that anyone who saw the collision take place contact PC 135 SIMMONDS at Police Headquarters on 01481 222 222