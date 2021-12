The jackpot for the 2021 Channel Islands Christmas lottery has reached £518,000.

The draw takes place in 10 days time.

It will be broadcast live on ITV Channel at 6pm on Thursday 23 December.

Charitable organisations across the Channel Islands will benefit immensely from the money raised through ticket sales, so I encourage Islanders to keep buying tickets to raise money for good causes. Deputy Kirsten Morel, Assistant Minister for Economic Development

As ticket sales increase, the total prize fund will also increase and the more money that will be available to local charities.

Tickets are available for purchase until the draw takes place on 23 December.