Today (13 December) marks one year since the first coronavirus vaccine was administered in Jersey.

Beryl Taylor was the first in the Channel Islands to receive the vaccination.

If I could turn back time, I would have it all over again! For the sake of every body. Beryl Taylor

As of today, Jersey has administered 192,065 coronavirus vaccine doses.

That was probably one of the most poignant and powerful moments of my career. I will never forget that day, going to the nursing homes and seeing all the residents lined up for their vaccinations. Becky Sherrington, Head of Vaccination Programme

Islanders are encouraged to receive their vaccinations and booster jabs as we enter the winter months.

The booster programme has recently opened for islanders aged 30 and over.