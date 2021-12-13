Man hospitalised after alleged attack outside Jersey restaurant

A man has been hospitalised after an alleged attack outside a St Helier restaurant.

The incident involving up to 20 people is said to have happened on Saturday 11 December at around 10:45pm, outside Barros' Tropical Bistro on David Place.

The man, believed to be in his late 30's or early 40's, had been walking with friends before allegedly being assaulted and kicked whilst on the ground.

He suffered a number of facial injuries and needed hospital treatment before later being discharged.

A second man was seen running away before police arrived. He is described as approximately 18-years-old, tall and skinny build with short blond hair, wearing a blue and white long-sleeved polo shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black and lime green trainers.

One man was arrested but has not been charged.

Anyone with information, phone or dashcam video is being asked to contact police on 01534 612612.

Reports can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.