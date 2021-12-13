More than a dozen evacuated after kitchen fire in Jersey

More than a dozen islanders had to be evacuated from their homes on Queens Road yesterday evening (12 December) after a fire in a nearby property.

The Fire service were called to a fire in the kitchen of a basement flat at 10pm and crews arrived at the property within minutes.

Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue

The crews found smoke coming from the basement flat, and two fire firefighters went in wearing breathing apparatus, and brought the fire under control, and put it out.

No injuries were sustained by the occupant of the flat or neighbours.

This incident comes after Jersey Fire and Rescue recently announced their 12 top tips for staying safe this Christmas period.

Queens road reopened shortly after the fire was brought under control.