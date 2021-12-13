Review into inclusive education in Jersey published

A total of 50 recommendations have been made as part of the independent review into how inclusive is Jersey’s education system .

The review was conducted by National Association for Special Educational Needs (NASEN), whose work involves championing and supporting those working with children and young people with learning differences.

“We recognise that inclusion is a journey and came to this review understanding that there was already some good practice taking place in Jersey. This report can act as a catalyst so that this work can be extended, enabling Jersey to be close to the cutting edge of international best practice. Professor Philip Garner, Project Lead for NASEN

One of the main recommendations from the review was a shift in culture to meet the educational needs of all children and young people.

This includes updating laws and policies to be more in line with Government aspiration, providing more transparent data, and challenging the selective and separate nature of schooling in Jersey.

At a time when the pandemic has highlighted the need for equality, it is clear that prioritising inclusion has never been more important. I acknowledge there are challenges in creating a more inclusive education system, but we are committed to ensuring that opportunities are available for all children and young people to learn, progress and prosper both academically and socially. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Minister for Children and Education

Other recommendations include enhancing longer-term strategies for mental health and wellbeing, more training for education professionals, and widening educational provision to include young people up to the age of 25.

There has also been a child-friendly version of the review made available online, as well as translations in Portuguese, Polish and Romanian and a summary of the key findings.