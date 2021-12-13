Review into inclusive education in Jersey published
A total of 50 recommendations have been made as part of the independent review into how inclusive is Jersey’s education system .
The review was conducted by National Association for Special Educational Needs (NASEN), whose work involves championing and supporting those working with children and young people with learning differences.
One of the main recommendations from the review was a shift in culture to meet the educational needs of all children and young people.
This includes updating laws and policies to be more in line with Government aspiration, providing more transparent data, and challenging the selective and separate nature of schooling in Jersey.
Other recommendations include enhancing longer-term strategies for mental health and wellbeing, more training for education professionals, and widening educational provision to include young people up to the age of 25.
There has also been a child-friendly version of the review made available online, as well as translations in Portuguese, Polish and Romanian and a summary of the key findings.