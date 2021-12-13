Rising sea levels could become threat to Guernsey businesses

Flood defences in Guernsey will need to be raised to deal with the threat of rising sea levels and more intense storm surges in the Bailiwick.

Improving resilience to rising sea levels is a key part of the States' commitment to tackling climate change.

Land projected to below the tideline in Guernsey in 2120.

Tackling inadequate coastal flood defences, drainage systems and ongoing sewer flooding are just some of the actions identified in the St Peter Port Regeneration Areas Development Framework.

We are getting the same amount of rain but in shorter bursts, and that's putting real pressure on our drainage systems. We need innovative solutions like sustainable urban drainage systems, which uses nature to soak up some of that rainfall before it hits our drainage systems to try to relieve some of the pressure. Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, Environment Committee President

With the threat of rising sea levels and more frequent storms, a prediction shows sea levels in St Peter Port to rise by approximately one meter in the next 100 years.

Long-term sea level outcomes in Guernsey if climate change is not properly acknowledged

The blue outline surrounding the island illustrates what the tideline is predicted to look like if global temperatures were to rise by 1.5°C, compared to the red outline of a 3°C increase to the temperature.

Guernsey Water are working with the States to prepare strategic studies to support necessary upgrades to flood defences and drainage system.

Immediate action is needed to combat the potential harm to the island's coastline, particularly for businesses already suffering the consequences

Balthazar is often left flooded when drain systems in St Peter Port fail due to poor weather Credit: Steve Le Poidevin