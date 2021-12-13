Rising sea levels could become threat to Guernsey businesses
Flood defences in Guernsey will need to be raised to deal with the threat of rising sea levels and more intense storm surges in the Bailiwick.
Improving resilience to rising sea levels is a key part of the States' commitment to tackling climate change.
Tackling inadequate coastal flood defences, drainage systems and ongoing sewer flooding are just some of the actions identified in the St Peter Port Regeneration Areas Development Framework.
With the threat of rising sea levels and more frequent storms, a prediction shows sea levels in St Peter Port to rise by approximately one meter in the next 100 years.
The blue outline surrounding the island illustrates what the tideline is predicted to look like if global temperatures were to rise by 1.5°C, compared to the red outline of a 3°C increase to the temperature.
Guernsey Water are working with the States to prepare strategic studies to support necessary upgrades to flood defences and drainage system.
Immediate action is needed to combat the potential harm to the island's coastline, particularly for businesses already suffering the consequences