Seal pup rescued in Herm

A weak and sick seal pup has been rescued in Herm over the weekend.

The four week old pup, which has since been named Jagho Herman, has travelled to Guernsey to receive care.

Guests at Bear's Beach in Herm had spotted the pup during the week and it became clear it was struggling, having potentially been abandoned by its mother.

Members of the Herm team picked it up from the beach and the Isle of Herm skipper took Jagho to Guernsey where he will now be hand reared at the GSPCA.

The pup was in bad health when he was rescued, said to be around 25kg underweight for his age.

Jagho has since arrived at the GSPCA to receive specialised care.