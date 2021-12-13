Two new wives to join Real Housewives of Jersey

ITVBe have released the names of two new cast members ahead of the second series of The Real Housewives of Jersey airing later this month.

Sarha Courtnay and Karen Loderick-Peace join the cast, which includes five housewives from the previous season.

Returning for the second series are Ashley Cairney, Kate Taylor, Mia Ledbury, Margaret Thompson and Tessa Hartmann.

I'm thrilled our Jersey Housewives will be back on the ITV Hub and ITVBe in time for Christmas. The second series will again be available to binge watch over the holiday and, as before, the sunshine, the glamour and the drama, along with the beautiful Channel Islands backdrop makes this series the perfect box set for the cold winter nights! Paul Mortimer, Head of ITV Digital Channels

Sarha Courtnay joins the Housewives cast after moving to Jersey in 2020. Alongside her partner Mike, they have plans to build a property and business empire on the island, as well as opening her own esthetics clinic.

Karen Loderick-Peace will also make her debut at the end of December. Karen studied at the London School of Fashion and, now her kids are a bit older, she is thinking of starting her own fashion label.

Her husband Jeremy also had a successful business career and was the owner of West Bromwich Albion football club.

We were very excited to spend a second incredible summer embracing all that the beautiful island of Jersey offers; most importantly, our fabulous Housewives. And we’re delighted to add two wonderful new cast members into all the drama, glamour and fun. David Granger, Executive Producer and Creative Director

The new series of The Real Housewives of Jersey starts on Monday 27 December at 9pm on ITVBe with the entire series available on ITV Hub the same day from 7am.