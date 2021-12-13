Woman jailed in Jersey for stabbing victim with kitchen knife

Lisa Michelle De Sousa was jailed for four years for a serious assault which left the victim in a coma.

At the Royal Court, a judge sentenced the 38 year old to a total of four years and nine months in prison, following the attack in April 2021.

On 26 April 2021, De Sousa had been drinking heavily and visited a flat in St Helier where she stabbed her victim with a large kitchen knife to the lower back.

The victim had to be placed in an induced coma and required surgery.

The victim has suffered considerably as a result of this attack and is still receiving on-going support. I commend him for remaining firm in his stance to see justice done. Detective Constable Jeremy Percival

De Sousa was arrested at the scene and charged with grave and criminal assault on 28 April. She pleaded guilty at the Royal Court on 9 July.

De Sousa and the victim were known to each other.

She was also given a five year restraining order.