Alderney Homecoming celebrations scaled back due to Omicron Covid variant

Alderney's Homecoming Day celebrations have been scaled back due to the Omicron Covid variant.

Organisers say they made the decision to postpone the 'walk down memory lane tea party' with great reluctance.

The church service and laying of a wreath at the Courthouse will still take place as planned with Covid safety measures in place.

The consensus of opinion is that in the current circumstances it would be sensible to postpone the party, until we know the full extent of the challenge that the Omicron variant poses to our community. States of Alderney

Homecoming is marked on 15 December to remember the first group of islanders who returned to Alderney after being evacuated during World War II.

The island was under Nazi occupation for five years and during that time several camps were built including SS Lager Sylt, which was the only Nazi concentration camp in the British Isles.