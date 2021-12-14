‘Walk in Wednesday’ Covid vaccine drop-in opens for pregnant women in Jersey
Pregnant women in Jersey can now get their Covid vaccine from a new weekly clinic. They do not need to book an appointment for the 'Walk in Wednesday' sessions at the Fort Regent vaccination centre.
The drop-in sessions have been formed following further evidence published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) re-emphasising that the vaccines are safe for this group.
Expectant mothers will this week receive a letter from the island's Deputy Medical Officer for Health addressing concerns and it will provide information about the vaccine.
According to the Jersey's government, unvaccinated pregnant women who catch Covid-19 are more likely to be hospitalised and develop complications.
Dr Fiona Nelson, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist is strongly encouraging expectant mothers to book their vaccine – whether that is for their first, second, or booster dose.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommend that pregnant women receive two doses of the jab as well as a booster dose, in order to have the best defence against the risks associated with catching coronavirus.