Pregnant women in Jersey can now get their Covid vaccine from a new weekly clinic. They do not need to book an appointment for the 'Walk in Wednesday' sessions at the Fort Regent vaccination centre.

The drop-in sessions have been formed following further evidence published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) re-emphasising that the vaccines are safe for this group.

Expectant mothers will this week receive a letter from the island's Deputy Medical Officer for Health addressing concerns and it will provide information about the vaccine.

Having Covid-19 during pregnancy carries a significantly higher risk than having the vaccine, especially in the third trimester where catching Covid-19 approximately doubles the chance of stillbirth and triples the chance of needing to deliver the baby preterm. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health

According to the Jersey's government, unvaccinated pregnant women who catch Covid-19 are more likely to be hospitalised and develop complications.

84,000 Number of women in the UK who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

1 in 5 Unvaccinated expectant mothers are the most critically ill Covid patients in the UK.

Dr Fiona Nelson, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist is strongly encouraging expectant mothers to book their vaccine – whether that is for their first, second, or booster dose.

Hundreds of thousands of pregnant women worldwide have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and I hope that newly expectant mothers in Jersey also have the confidence to get vaccinated. I would like to urge those who have already been vaccinated to talk to other expectant mothers about the vaccine, and also encourage those who are hesitant to turn to their midwife for further advice and support. Dr Fiona Nelson, Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommend that pregnant women receive two doses of the jab as well as a booster dose, in order to have the best defence against the risks associated with catching coronavirus.