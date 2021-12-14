Guernsey schools to close early due to Covid

Guernsey schools will close a week early due to Covid.

It comes just days after the Omicron variant was first detected in the island.

Terms for States-run primary and secondary schools will end on Friday 17 December.

I would say that they have been one of the most affected staff groups where we have seen high rates of absence not just because of Covid but because of symptoms associated with Covid. These absences have caused challenges in planning the day to day delivery of education. Likewise the attendance of young people across all settings has been significantly affected. Nick Hynes, Guernsey's Education Director

Schools will remain open on Monday 20, Tuesday 21 and the morning of Wednesday 22 December for children whose parents are at work or if they are invited by the headteacher, but no formal learning will take place.

Guernsey's Education Committee say the decision was made to balance the pressure on staff and parents after a challenging last few months.

Having considered the challenges in keeping schools fully operational due to staff and student absences, the impact the last 10 weeks of term have had on school staff and young people, and importantly the upcoming Christmas holidays where we of course want to limit the risk of families having their special time severely impacted by Covid-19, we have taken what we believe is a sensible decision. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of Guernsey's Education Committee

A government briefing on the latest Covid measures is being held at 6pm (Tuesday 14 December) and will be covered live on ITV Channel's programme.