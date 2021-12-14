Guernsey schools to close early due to Covid

Guernsey schools will close a week early due to Covid.
It comes just days after the Omicron variant was first detected in the island.
Terms for States-run primary and secondary schools will end on Friday 17 December.
Schools will remain open on Monday 20, Tuesday 21 and the morning of Wednesday 22 December for children whose parents are at work or if they are invited by the headteacher, but no formal learning will take place.
Guernsey's Education Committee say the decision was made to balance the pressure on staff and parents after a challenging last few months.
A government briefing on the latest Covid measures is being held at 6pm (Tuesday 14 December) and will be covered live on ITV Channel's programme.