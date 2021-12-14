Jersey medical chief says book boosters before Omicron variant arrives

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health is urging islanders to book their booster coronavirus jabs to "protect against a new wave of illness".

The statement comes as the Omicron variant has recently been detected in Guernsey, but is expected to arrive in Jersey "soon".

Everyone over the age of 18 in England will now be offered a booster dose by the end of this year, which has been welcomed by medical professionals in the island.

We welcome the news that everyone over the age of 18 in England will have been offered a COVID-19 booster dose by the end of this year. The situation in Jersey is under constant review and we are looking at options for ensuring our population receives maximum protection from vaccination. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Dr Muscat says vaccination will play an important part in Jersey's reaction to Omicron detection within the community.

Being completely up to date with your vaccination programme, which now includes a booster dose of the vaccine, is absolutely vital in protecting against a new wave of illness and hospitalisations and ensuring we are better able to preserve our current way of life. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Current estimates show that by receiving a booster jab, it will increase vaccine efficiency against infection from Omicron by 70 - 75 per cent.

Estimates also suggest that a full two-dose vaccination is less effective against symptomatic cases of Omicron, compared to the original strain of COVID-19 or the Delta variant.

Islanders over the age of 40 who are unvaccinated are at the highest risk of hospitalisation. But those under 40 who are unvaccinated or not boosted are still very much at risk of illness, spreading the virus in the community, and suffering from complications of Long Covid.

People over the age of 30 in Jersey are now eligible to book their Covid booster jabs.