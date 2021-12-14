Jersey volunteers plant 1,000 trees to combat climate change

Play video

Video report by Sophie Dulson

Volunteers in Jersey have planted 1,000 trees in just three hours to help tackle climate change.

It is part of a three year project by Jersey Trees for Life to help combat the "devastating consequences" caused by global warming.

Hundreds of Oak, Birch, Hazel and Cherry Blossoms were planted at Mourier Valley in St John to help lock up carbon, reduce pollution and flooding, and support people, wildlife, and livestock.

Trees lock up carbon, reduce pollution and flooding, and support people, wildlife, and livestock in adapting to the climate crisis. We're in a climate emergency and it's threatening our planet and our Island is no exception. Jersey Trees for Life

Because of the pandemic, many tree planting activities in the island have been postponed or cancelled, which is why we are in a rush to plant more.

Donations were made to the charity by volunteers, in return for the opportunity to plant a tree.