Jersey's Children and Education Minister says it is down to individual schools to decide whether to allow parents to take their pupils out of class early this Christmas.

Deputy Scott Wickenden has been responding to concerns the spread of Covid-19 in schools could interfere with family holidays in particular if they involve travel abroad.

The guidance I have given is to be compassionate. Any parent that feels that there is a challenge that's causing anxiety about their travel or about meeting with loved ones, they should start first by speaking to the headteacher about their particular circumstances and ask for an authorised absence. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Children and Education Minister

In Guernsey, the States announced on Tuesday (14 December) that schools will be ending formal teaching before the scheduled end of term.

But schools will remain open on Monday 20, Tuesday 21 and the morning of Wednesday 22 December for children whose parents are at work or if they are invited by the headteacher.

Deputy Wickenden added there currently was not any reason to be concerned about the Omicron variant of Covid-19, adding the government's health team were keeping abreast of any developments while more is learnt about the new strain of the virus.

He added he wasn't looking to impose stricter mask wearing measures in schools.