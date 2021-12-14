Less qualified staff allowed to work in Jersey's care homes over Christmas

Less qualified staff can now work in Jersey's care homes. The decision has been made to keep facilities fully open over Christmas as some face staff shortages due to employees being contact traced or testing positive for Covid.

The change will last for one month and safety measures are still in place.

The reinstatement of this order will help ensure vulnerable islanders continue to receive the care they need, and that the care suppliers are not faced with potential fines for operating outside the law. We need to keep our care homes as close to fully operational as possible, but of course with measures in place to ensure they can be run safely. Deputy John Young, Jersey's Environment Minister

The rules mean that care homes can in certain cases use less qualified staff to do tasks that would usually be performed by more experienced colleagues.

Providers would have to show new evidence to Jersey's Care Commission if they need to extend this arrangement past mid-January and all staff must still be cleared to work in care homes.