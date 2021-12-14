People in Guernsey advised to work from home
People in Guernsey are being advised to work from home to try and reduce the spread of the Omicron Covid variant in the Bailiwick.
The Civil Contingencies Authority is asking all those who are able to practically work from home to do so, as soon as possible.
Six confirmed cases of Omicron have now been detected in Guernsey.
Contacts of cases of the Omicron strain will now follow the same requirements as those who are contacts of Delta infections.
This means a contact who is fully vaccinated should carry out Lateral Flow Tests for 10 days and observe passive follow-up rules, avoiding certain settings such as care homes.
However, unvaccinated contacts will be issued with a 'Stay at Home Request' and asked to isolate for 10 days.
Islanders will also now have to wear masks in cinemas, theatres and concert venues as well as places of worship, with an exception for those who are performing.
Guernsey experts say there is a the "potential to see a large wave in the Bailiwick in the coming weeks".
Healthcare services in the Bailiwick including Princess Elizabeth Hospital are now preparing for a potential increase in Covid patients, but they do not expect this increase to be severe.
The Civil Contingencies Authority say their top priority is to deliver the booster programme as quickly as possible and minimise the number of infections requiring hospital treatment.
There is still a strong recommendation that islanders use Lateral Flow Tests regularly, including before attending any event where there will be crowds or a lack of social distancing, where wearing a mask is not possible or before meeting a vulnerable person.