People in Guernsey advised to work from home

People in Guernsey are being advised to work from home to try and reduce the spread of the Omicron Covid variant in the Bailiwick.

The Civil Contingencies Authority is asking all those who are able to practically work from home to do so, as soon as possible.

Six confirmed cases of Omicron have now been detected in Guernsey.

Contacts of cases of the Omicron strain will now follow the same requirements as those who are contacts of Delta infections.

This means a contact who is fully vaccinated should carry out Lateral Flow Tests for 10 days and observe passive follow-up rules, avoiding certain settings such as care homes.

However, unvaccinated contacts will be issued with a 'Stay at Home Request' and asked to isolate for 10 days.

There is a lot still to learn about Omicron which means our best predictions right now may be wrong, but what we’re seeing is a virus that is much more transmissible and likely to soon become the dominant variant. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Islanders will also now have to wear masks in cinemas, theatres and concert venues as well as places of worship, with an exception for those who are performing.

Guernsey experts say there is a the "potential to see a large wave in the Bailiwick in the coming weeks".

Healthcare services in the Bailiwick including Princess Elizabeth Hospital are now preparing for a potential increase in Covid patients, but they do not expect this increase to be severe.

This is still a very uncertain time as new data about Omicron comes in. We are taking a cautious approach, but one that recognises a highly vaccinated community and are well placed to very quickly deliver boosters to all adults. We are preparing for all scenarios, including the possibility of a big wave in the next few weeks, potentially much bigger than the one we’re just getting over now. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority

The Civil Contingencies Authority say their top priority is to deliver the booster programme as quickly as possible and minimise the number of infections requiring hospital treatment.

There is still a strong recommendation that islanders use Lateral Flow Tests regularly, including before attending any event where there will be crowds or a lack of social distancing, where wearing a mask is not possible or before meeting a vulnerable person.