Santa and his elves go through Jersey Airport security. Video provided by Ports of Jersey

People travelling through Jersey Airport during the festive period are being reminded of the rules.

In a light hearted Christmas video produced by Ports of Jersey, Santa and his elves get held up at airport security.

They hope it will remind people to check the rules before travelling.

We recognise that many passengers travelling though the airport won’t have travelled for some time due to the pandemic and may have forgotten what they can and cannot take through security, especially during the festive time ... We hope viewers will see the video in the light-hearted way it’s meant to be, but also remember the important security advice. Maria Le Tiec, Ports of Jersey's Head of Security and Passenger Services

Travelling tips:

Allow plenty of time, especially if checking in luggage.

Any presents in hand luggage should be left unwrapped in case they need to be checked.

Face coverings must be worn in the terminal building and on flights.

Liquids in hand luggage must be under 100ml and placed in a single, clear resealable bag.

No homemade Christmas crackers or party poppers are allowed. Passengers should contact their airline if they have any concerns about what is permitted.

