An application has been submitted for new purpose-built accommodation to be built to help Guernsey residents with learning disabilities.

It is hoped the accommodation will significantly improve the quality of life for 14 islanders with learning difficulties.

Plans are in place for the new La Vieille Plage development to be built at L'Islet.

The project is a collaborative effort between Health and Social Care, Employment and Social Security and the Guernsey Housing Association, who all hope to deliver "high-quality supported living facilities, in a very cost-effective manner".

We are committed to bringing all our residential accommodation up to acceptable modern standards, having taken a creative and collaborative approach to funding this development, working alongside the Committee for Employment & Social Security and the Guernsey Housing Association in partnership. This is just the type of innovation we need to bring about timely improvements to these people’s lives. Deputy Al Brouard, President of Health & Social Care

The proposal follows the similar public-private sector partnership at Le Vieux Jardin in 2019.

The new development will allow people with learning disabilities to live in their own self-contained one-bedroom flats, while having access to 24/7 care and support.

The development at Le Vieux Jardin has been a resounding success for those who live there, their families and staff and we aspire to have similar facilities for all those with learning disabilities and/or autism currently living in residential care. Mandy Mackelworth, Adult Disability service manager

The site will also have communal areas and a sensory room where people can socialise together and take part in therapeutic activities.

Designers have ensured the development has been purpose built to enable the appropriate levels of care and support to be supported safely and effectively.

This includes manual handling equipment, such as ceiling track hoists and level access throughout the site.

We are delighted to be assisting the States to provide this much needed accommodation helping to improve people’s lives. In partnership we are all using our skills and experience to produce a great outcome for the island. Steve Williams, Chief Executive Guernsey Housing Association

If planning permission is granted, the Guernsey Housing Association intends to invite companies to bid for the construction in the New Year, with hopes to begin the build by September 2022.