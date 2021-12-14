Vaccine centre hours extended as Guernsey's Covid booster programme ramps up

Guernsey's Community Vaccine Centre will open for longer over the festive period as the island ramps up its booster programme.

The hub will now give out jabs every day apart from 25 December, with half-days on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Anyone with scheduled appointments is being asked to attend them.

And from Wednesday 15 December there will be a focus on walk-in clinics for different age groups and vulnerable people who have not received an appointment letter.

An acceleration of the vaccine booster programme will offer the best chance of protecting the island from the impact of the Omicron variant. It is hoped that much of the island’s over-18 population will have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated and boosted by the end of the year, and that the majority will be done by mid-January. Statement from Guernsey's government

Booster doses will not be given to people who have recently had Covid - at least 28 days must have passed since they tested positive.