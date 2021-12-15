Guernsey cows get into the festive moood this Christmas
Cows at Les Fauconnaires Farm in Guernsey are getting into the festive spirit this year.
The 50 strong dairy herd have been moving along to some upbeat Christmas songs.
Farmers Jim and Liz Naftel's say listening to music helps the cows to produce more milk.
Mrs Naftel says the cows seem to enjoy the more upbeat Christmas songs rather than traditional carols.
Les Fauconnaires Farm is the island's only organic farm and supplies Guernsey Dairy with 1,000 litres of organic milk each week.