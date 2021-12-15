Guernsey garden centre in the middle of grotto mix up

A Birmingham garden centre has been inundated with complaints after customers turned up to see Santa - only for them to have tickets for an event in Guernsey.

It lead to confusion after staff realised the two garden centres shared similar names.

Families thought they had booked tickets to a Santa’s grotto event at Earlswood Garden & Landscape Centre in Solihull, only to be left disappointed as the actual event was being held at Earlswood Garden Centre in Vale.

Staff in Guernsey have reacted to the mix up, saying they were shocked.

We were aware that there was another garden centre with a similar name to us in the UK, but we didn't think it would ever be an issue - it just kinda blew up really! Callum Penney, Owner Sprinkle of Magic

The grotto at Earlswood Garden Centre in Guernsey is only open during the weekend and closes on Sunday 19 December.