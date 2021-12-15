Hundreds of gifts donated to disadvantaged children in Guernsey

Hundreds of Christmas presents are to be given to disadvantaged children in Guernsey, thanks to donations from islanders.

As part of the Tree of Joy campaign, more than 500 presents have been donated and wrapped up for children to open on Christmas Day.

Some children have so much, some have so little, so we would like to know everybody has a little bit of magic in their Christmas. Jocelyn Dorey, Inner Wheel member

The scheme saw islanders pick up a tag from local businesses, purchase the gift and then return it so it can be distributed to the agencies and schools.

The campaign has been running in the Bailiwick for 26 years and is estimated to have gifted 13,000 Guernsey children an extra present on Christmas Day.