Islanders in Guernsey can now have their say on plans for a new housing development at the Mallard.

The development would include extra-care accommodation, nursing and residential homes, and a health clinic.

Plans show the complex would be built next to the existing cinema, parking spaces, restaurant, health and beauty salon, and training facilities.

How to have your say

Contact the Development & Planning Authority via email, at planning@gov.gg, or in writing over the next six weeks.

The government asks that all responses, either for or against, include reasons for why this view is held and should be received by 5pm on 26 January 2022.