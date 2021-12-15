Jersey Lifeboat Association service suspended

The Jersey Lifeboat Association's services have been suspended whilst the Ports of Jersey investigate an incident involving its boat the Sir Max Aitken III.

Jersey's RNLI will continue to provide its services within the island during this time.

The Sir Max Aitken III was damaged during a call out to assist a stranded yacht on November 10. The accident is now being reviewed by Ports of Jersey, to understand what happened and what lessons can be learnt.

We recognise the important part the Jersey Lifeboat Association play in Jersey’s search and rescue capability and look forward to them returning to service in island waters. Ports of Jersey

While the review is taking place, there will be a temporary freeze in Jersey Lifeboat Association’s operations.

Once the investigation is complete, they will create a roadmap and action plan for the service. Normal operations can be restored once the actions are completed.

A full report will be submitted to the Minister for Economic Development, once the investigation and review are concluded.