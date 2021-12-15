Teaching union calls for more safety measures in Channel Island schools

One of the Channel Island's biggest teaching unions is calling on Ministers to impose further safety measures in schools across both Bailiwicks, as the threat of Omicron infections remains high.

The NASUWT has written to Deputy Scott Wickenden and Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen demanding urgent changes to be made before the term ends for the Christmas break, as well as for their return in the New Year.

Deputy Wickenden recently spoke with ITV Channel and said that mask pose as a "hindrance to learning" if they were to be made compulsory.

In light of the evidence emerging daily regarding the impact of the Omicron variant, the latest modelling which suggests that case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths will continue to increase throughout January, I must urge you now to consider the immediate introduction of additional education measures to help slow the spread of Covid-19 and to minimise further disruption to education. Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary NASUWT

The union mentions comments made by the UK Prime Minister on 12 December that “no one should be in any doubt, there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming", and noted the spread of the variant in Guernsey.

Their concerns come as Jersey announced the introduction of new restrictions in the New Year, in a bid to combat Omicron infections

The NASUWT has openly supported the decision to close Guernsey schools early, but says that much more is still to be done.

They are suggesting students return to the classroom in a staggered system and provide on-site testing facilities between January and February half-term.

Also, further guidance advising schools and colleges to cancel or postpone non-essential activities, to move to online staff and parental meetings, and for staff to work from home where appropriate, during this period.

The NASUWT believes that by imposing these new measures, alongside community-based measures, including vaccinations, are proportionate and responsible, and will minimise further disruption to education in the islands.