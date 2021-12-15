As changes to Covid restrictions are announced across the Channel Islands, ITV Channel TV speaks to Professor Mark Harris from the University of Leeds about what he makes of the new rules.

He starts by explaining what is known about the Omicron variant so far...

Jersey's latest rule changes

Face masks will be mandatory in shops and indoors spaces in Jersey from 4 January.

The government is reintroducing the measure in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 as case numbers continue to climb.

Currently mask-wearing is only recommended in places where social distancing is not possible.

Working from home will also be recommended from 4 January and islanders will need to have received their booster jab to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’.

Guernsey's latest rule changes

People in Guernsey are being advised to work from home to try and reduce the spread of the Omicron Covid variant in the Bailiwick.

The Civil Contingencies Authority is asking all those who are able to practically work from home to do so, as soon as possible.

Six confirmed cases of Omicron have now been detected in Guernsey.