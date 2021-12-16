Channel Islanders caught up in new french travel ban

Most British nationals - including some Channel islanders - will be denied entry to France from midnight on Saturday (18 December), after a rise in Omicron cases in the UK.

The new travel restrictions for France include putting limits on the reasons for travelling in and out of the country, and arrivals will have to isolate for 48 hours after travelling back into the country.

French nationals and their spouses are exempt from the restrictions and can travel freely.

As part of the statement, it explains that "an essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and vaccinated" is needed in order to gain entry to France.

Essential reasons to travel included family-related matters, but does not include travelling for business or holidays..

Restrictions have been put in place by the French government to help avoid a surge of Omicron cases in the country.

Our strategy is to delay as much as we can the development of Omicron in our country and take advantage to push ahead with the booster drive, Gabriel Attal, French government spokesperson

The announcement comes after a cluster of Omicron cases has been found in Guernsey, including one at Guernsey Grammer school. No cases have been identified in Jersey yet.

Yesterday, Jersey's government announced new restrictions which come into effect from 4 January, under the prediction the island will face a large wave of Omicron cases in the island.