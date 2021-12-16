Jersey will make electric cars cheaper to buy and start phasing out oil and gas heating to meet the island's carbon neutral target.

£23 million has been allocated in the Government's Climate Emergency Fund to achieve this, but experts say it could cost over ten times that amount.

The roadmap also includes stopping the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030, incentives to trade in old vehicles and creating more electric car charging points.

A consultation period for islanders to share their views is open online here and runs until 31 January 2022.

Paper copies of the survey are also available from parish halls in English, Portuguese, Polish and Romanian.

Following the consultation, an updated roadmap will be debated by the States Assembly in April 2022.