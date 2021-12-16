Cut-price annual bus pass approved for young people in Jersey

Travelling by bus will be more affordable for young people in Jersey from January.

Politicians have agreed to introduce a bus pass costing £20 for the whole of 2022 for anyone aged 18 and under. Deputy Rob Ward put forward the amendment to the Government Plan to fund the scheme, and says this is a welcome move to support families.

This positive step will help children and put money into pockets of families. It will mean that for an outlay of £20 children can travel to school, to friends and with parents. A genuine move to change our transport habits. Deputy Rob Ward, Chair of the Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel

The amendment was passed by 23 votes to 20 and will be reviewed next Autumn.

It will be funded through the Covid response fund.