Cut-price annual bus pass approved for young people in Jersey

Bus outside Liberation Station in Jersey
The scheme will start in January 2022 after being voted through by Jersey's government. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Travelling by bus will be more affordable for young people in Jersey from January.

Politicians have agreed to introduce a bus pass costing £20 for the whole of 2022 for anyone aged 18 and under. Deputy Rob Ward put forward the amendment to the Government Plan to fund the scheme, and says this is a welcome move to support families.

The amendment was passed by 23 votes to 20 and will be reviewed next Autumn.

It will be funded through the Covid response fund.