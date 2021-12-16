Cut-price annual bus pass approved for young people in Jersey
Travelling by bus will be more affordable for young people in Jersey from January.
Politicians have agreed to introduce a bus pass costing £20 for the whole of 2022 for anyone aged 18 and under. Deputy Rob Ward put forward the amendment to the Government Plan to fund the scheme, and says this is a welcome move to support families.
The amendment was passed by 23 votes to 20 and will be reviewed next Autumn.
It will be funded through the Covid response fund.