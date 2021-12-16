First Omicron Covid cases confirmed in Jersey

The first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in Jersey - although the government will not confirm how many.

Rules for positive Omicron casesPeople who are identified as an Omicron positive case must isolate and will not be allowed to leave their home for fresh air or exercise, unlike those who test positive for non-Omicron variants.

Positive Omicron cases must take a day 0 and day 10 PCR test along with daily lateral flow tests.

Isolation ends once the person gets a negative result from their day 10 test.

The positive case must also provide the contact tracing team with their previous 10 days worth of contacts including on flights, ferries and in schools.

Rules for direct contacts of Omicron cases

Direct contacts of a positive Omicron case must isolate for 10 days and will not be allowed outside for fresh air.

The direct contacts of the first positive cases have already been identified.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health says it is really a question of confirming positive Omicron cases, rather than being "surprised by their presence".

Dr Ivan Muscat is urging people to get their booster jabs booked as soon as possible.

The current evidence suggests that a booster vaccine is 70 to 75% effective against the variant, so it is vital that islanders get their booster with the utmost urgency. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

The government is now asking people who have any Covid symptoms to book a PCR test and not to rely on a lateral flow tests.

Meanwhile Jersey's Health Minister is continuing to "strongly recommend" islanders to wear facemasks in indoor places until they become mandatory on 4 January.

The Omicron variant has recently been detected in Guernsey.