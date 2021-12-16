Guernsey's Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre has been closed to most students after a case of the Omicron variant was confirmed at the school yesterday evening.

The student who tested positive has no direct links to travel.

It is highly likely that the variant is already present within the community so an increase in cases is anticipated in the weeks ahead. The measures announced by the CCA this week are designed to slow the spread of the variant while keeping the island running. States of Guernsey

The decision was taken to reduce the risk of students and teachers having to isolate over Christmas.

The management of cases in schools is likely to be very different from January once this important family holiday time has passed. The Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

The School will stay open for children whose parents are working until Wednesday morning.

The school will remain open tomorrow (Thursday), Friday 17th , Monday 20th , Tuesday 21st and the morning of Wednesday 22 nd December for any student invited to attend by the school’s Principal and those children whose parents cannot make alternative arrangements and must continue going to work on those days. States of Guernsey

Guernsey experts say there is a the "potential to see a large wave in the Bailiwick in the coming weeks".

Healthcare services in the Bailiwick including Princess Elizabeth Hospital are now preparing for a potential increase in Covid patients, but they do not expect this increase to be severe.