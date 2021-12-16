Guernsey's Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre closed due to positive Omicron case
Guernsey's Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre has been closed to most students after a case of the Omicron variant was confirmed at the school yesterday evening.
The student who tested positive has no direct links to travel.
The decision was taken to reduce the risk of students and teachers having to isolate over Christmas.
The School will stay open for children whose parents are working until Wednesday morning.
Guernsey experts say there is a the "potential to see a large wave in the Bailiwick in the coming weeks".
Healthcare services in the Bailiwick including Princess Elizabeth Hospital are now preparing for a potential increase in Covid patients, but they do not expect this increase to be severe.