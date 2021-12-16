Jersey charity hits out after politician suggests food bank users do not manage their money well
A Jersey politician is under fire after he suggested that some people use food banks because they do not manage their money well.
Deputy Jeremy Maçon made the comments in a question to the island's Chief Minister during a States meeting on Monday 13 December.
Jersey's top politician Senator John Le Fondré responded by saying he thinks that is a "reasonable assumption" but it "demonstrates the point of understanding the position before jumping to conclusions".
The Salvation Army have hit out at the comments, saying people can feel ashamed when using the service and comments like this do not help.
It comes as demand for Jersey's Grace Trust food bank almost tripled in 2020.
Senator Le Fondré has responded to clarify his comments.
He added that government officers have contacted all local food banks to set up an informal meeting so they can learn whether there are any patterns behind the reported rise in food banks being used.
