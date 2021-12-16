A Jersey politician is under fire after he suggested that some people use food banks because they do not manage their money well.

Deputy Jeremy Maçon made the comments in a question to the island's Chief Minister during a States meeting on Monday 13 December.

Does the Chief Minister agree that individuals accessing food banks can be done for various factors? Not having enough income is one of them but also not being able to manage their finances well might also be another reason as to why individuals need to access food banks in Jersey. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Jersey's Assistant Social Security Minister

Jersey's top politician Senator John Le Fondré responded by saying he thinks that is a "reasonable assumption" but it "demonstrates the point of understanding the position before jumping to conclusions".

The Salvation Army have hit out at the comments, saying people can feel ashamed when using the service and comments like this do not help.

It comes as demand for Jersey's Grace Trust food bank almost tripled in 2020.

A member of the government basically insinuated that if people were going to food banks they must just be too feckless to manage their own money. It’s insulting and wrong. Senator Sam Mézec on Twitter

Senator Le Fondré has responded to clarify his comments.

As I said during Monday’s States sitting, I am extremely grateful to all voluntary organisations who provide help to others within our community. There are many reasons why somebody might approach a food bank for help. One of these might be that financial pressures have got on top of them, and this is what was meant when I referred to “trouble managing finances”. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

He added that government officers have contacted all local food banks to set up an informal meeting so they can learn whether there are any patterns behind the reported rise in food banks being used.

