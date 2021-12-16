Jersey Hospice Care launch annual tree collection service

Jersey Hospice Care have launched their annual Christmas tree collection and recycling service.

The service has run since 2005 and collects islanders' trees in return for a donation to the charity.

Islanders have been invited to sign up to the collection service, donating a minimum of £10, where Hospice volunteers will then pick up the registered trees from outside people’s homes and businesses in January.

Christmas tree collections are always a fantastic fundraising event to start the year and helps to raise valuable funds for Hospice. We are so grateful to all our volunteers and supporters, including individuals and businesses, who continue to support us with the collection service and help make it possible. I hope we’ll have even more signups for 2022. Scott Douglas, Events Officer at Jersey Hospice Care

The trees are turned into soil for local gardens and farmland. The scheme will also reduces car emissions by removing over 2,000 individual car journeys to the green waste site.

We are pleased to, again, support Jersey Hospice Care with their Christmas tree collection and recycling initiative, by accepting their deliveries at La Collette early in the new year. We wish them every success; hopefully the number of trees collected will remain high and it’ll be another successful fundraiser for the Hospice. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Infrastructure Minister

Businesses are asked to sign up by 2pm 4 January and households by 11:30pm 5 January at trees.jerseyhospicecare.com.

Collections will take place on Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 January for businesses in St Helier, and Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 January for households.