Jersey Hospice Care launch annual tree collection service
Jersey Hospice Care have launched their annual Christmas tree collection and recycling service.
The service has run since 2005 and collects islanders' trees in return for a donation to the charity.
Islanders have been invited to sign up to the collection service, donating a minimum of £10, where Hospice volunteers will then pick up the registered trees from outside people’s homes and businesses in January.
The trees are turned into soil for local gardens and farmland. The scheme will also reduces car emissions by removing over 2,000 individual car journeys to the green waste site.
Businesses are asked to sign up by 2pm 4 January and households by 11:30pm 5 January at trees.jerseyhospicecare.com.
Collections will take place on Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 January for businesses in St Helier, and Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 January for households.