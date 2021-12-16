Jersey planning officers accused of misconduct will not face prosecution

No criminal action will be brought against officers in the Government Jersey’s planning department, after a three and a half year police investigation..

Norfolk Police were drafted in as an independent force to conduct the investigation into alleged misconduct.

Today, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Smith said: “Following submission of evidence to independent counsel in the UK, formal advice has been received that there is insufficient evidence to support a prosecution of named individuals.”

Four serving and former planning officers were investigated after 12 people came forward with complaints of misconduct.

Mr Smith said while they were not pursuing prosecution, the force had found "legitimate concerns" around how decisions were made within the department.

However, he was unable to go into detail due to potential future civil proceedings being brought by the complainants.

The investigation began in 2018 and cost £48,000 to conduct.

Mr Smith said the volume of material and the pandemic had meant the investigation had taken longer than anticipated.

“A number of these complainants have been living with this for in excess of a decade and it’s quite clear that it has consumed them. Understandably there are some concerns that they’ve raised legitimately…today’s decision has no doubt compounded how they’re feeling. I know a number of them aren’t happy,” he said.

Mr Smith added the complainants now had the right to appeal the decision.