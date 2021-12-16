Major UK hotel chains approached for site at Strive Health Club in Jersey

Plans have been drawn up that could change the sporting and entertainment landscape in Jersey.

In proposals exclusively obtained by ITV Channel, Strive Health Club want to build a stadium in St Peter which would seat 4,000 people.

It is understood the facility would be used as the home grounds for local sports sides Jersey Reds and Jersey Bulls.

Neither have said publicly whether they would want to make the move.

Several major UK hotel chains have also been approached by the health club to build a new 160-bedroom hotel complex on the site.

Leaked proposals show that an arena would be built to house sporting, music and entertainment events, as well as providing conference facilities.

This all comes after successful training camps held by the British and Irish Lions and England Rugby squads this year, with both considering a return in the future.

These plans would allow teams in any sport to stay and play on one site.

The proposals have not yet been submitted to planning and are in a very early stage.

It is believed that any work would be privately funded.