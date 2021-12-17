Digital Covid certificates are now available once again for islanders in Jersey from today (17 December).

The platform has been successfully relaunched after a problem with security caused it to be taken down in October.

No data was said to be compromised in the security flaw, with the Government of Jersey now confirming that the issue has been resolved.

To access the digital certificate, islanders must be registered with Yoti on their smartphones and have a OneGov account.

The QR codes issued by Jersey will work in the UK, EU and in some overseas countries.

So that the QR code can be used in the UK, islanders will have to download the NHS COVID Pass Verifier App and scan the QR code representing their most recent dose.

The QR code will expire after 30 days, after this you can download an additional QR code through the digital Covid Status Certificate portal or by contacting the Coronavirus helpline.

Paper certificates showing a booster dose are currently being posted to islanders who received a booster dose before 8 December. Those who received it afterwards will have their certificates within two weeks of their jab.

The paper booster certificate can be used as evidence of a booster dose in the UK, EU and rest of the world.