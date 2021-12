Play video

Dr Nicola Brink confirming that Santa will be given a special travel pass this Christmas

Father Christmas has been given a special exemption for travel in Guernsey for Christmas Eve.

The island's top medic Dr Nicola Brink has given him a Covid travel pass so that he can visit children's homes over the festive period.

She has recorded a special message for Santa, letting him know he can still visit Guernsey despite the restrictions.