Video report by Kate Prout

Festive artwork has appeared across the shores of Guernsey's beaches.

Several islanders have been braving the elements to create beach art for others to enjoy.

Using a variety of coloured stones, shells and sea glass, Jayne Packham has been getting creative with a range of festive features.

I will bring my bucket and sometimes a hammer to chip things to size but I will bring my bucket, sit down, have a look around and see what stones are available really Jayne Packham, Beach Artist

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Images of the art work, which is dotted around the island, have been shared on social media.