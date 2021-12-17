Government Plan approved in Jersey

Jersey States members have backed the Government’s plan for spending and saving over the next four years.

Several amendments were made during the week-long debate including capping social housing rents at 80 per cent and cut-price bus passes for school children.

It has been approved by the States Assembly, by 35 votes to 7, with 2 abstention.

The Plan builds on and realises the ambitions of this Council of Ministers, which we’ve pursed over the last three years. It addresses legacy issues that we inherited, while also delivering sustainable public finances. Senator John Le Fondre, Chief Minister

Outlines for taxation over the next four years have also been included in the Plan.

Income tax will not change, but Impots duty is going up.

2.5% is being added to all alcohol, add around 4 p to a bottle of wine, 1p to a pint of beer and 42p to a litre bottle of spirits.

6% is being added to cigarettes meaning they will get about 65p a pack pricier and pouches of tobacco will get considerably dearer, rising on average by £3.55 for 50g.

Driving will also get more expensive as fuel is set to rise by 5p a litre.

In this plan we have set out a clear path for recovery and renewal for both islanders and our economy. This is supported by our financial strategy, which makes it clear that while we still expect to be running deficits for the next couple of years, we will be looking to return to balanced budgets in 2024 to 2025. Deputy Susie Pinel, Minister for Treasury and Resources

In a bid to slash the island’s CO2 emissions the government has also raised Vehicle Emission duty by as much as 70.8% for the worst vehicles.

High Emission vehicles will now be charged £3,300.

Buy to let investments and second homes will also be subject to a higher stamp duty to tackle ‘unprecedented demand’ for housing.

The Government will continue to deliver several initiatives on the island during the upcoming term, including: