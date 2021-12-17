Government Plan approved in Jersey

Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey States members have backed the Government’s plan for spending and saving over the next four years.

Several amendments were made during the week-long debate including capping social housing rents at 80 per cent and cut-price bus passes for school children.

It has been approved by the States Assembly, by 35 votes to 7, with 2 abstention.

Outlines for taxation over the next four years have also been included in the Plan.

Income tax will not change, but Impots duty is going up.

2.5% is being added to all alcohol, add around 4 p to a bottle of wine, 1p to a pint of beer and 42p to a litre bottle of spirits.

6% is being added to cigarettes meaning they will get about 65p a pack pricier and pouches of tobacco will get considerably dearer, rising on average by £3.55 for 50g.

Driving will also get more expensive as fuel is set to rise by 5p a litre.

In a bid to slash the island’s CO2 emissions the government has also raised Vehicle Emission duty by as much as 70.8% for the worst vehicles.

High Emission vehicles will now be charged £3,300.

Buy to let investments and second homes will also be subject to a higher stamp duty to tackle ‘unprecedented demand’ for housing. 

The Government will continue to deliver several initiatives on the island during the upcoming term, including:

  • Developing the Intensive Youth Support service

  • Implementing the Jersey Care Model

  • Delivering the Island’s first Economic framework

  • Debating an ambitious Carbon Neutral Roadmap

  • Providing a new skatepark.

