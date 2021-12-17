Government Plan approved in Jersey
Jersey States members have backed the Government’s plan for spending and saving over the next four years.
Several amendments were made during the week-long debate including capping social housing rents at 80 per cent and cut-price bus passes for school children.
It has been approved by the States Assembly, by 35 votes to 7, with 2 abstention.
Outlines for taxation over the next four years have also been included in the Plan.
Income tax will not change, but Impots duty is going up.
2.5% is being added to all alcohol, add around 4 p to a bottle of wine, 1p to a pint of beer and 42p to a litre bottle of spirits.
6% is being added to cigarettes meaning they will get about 65p a pack pricier and pouches of tobacco will get considerably dearer, rising on average by £3.55 for 50g.
Driving will also get more expensive as fuel is set to rise by 5p a litre.
In a bid to slash the island’s CO2 emissions the government has also raised Vehicle Emission duty by as much as 70.8% for the worst vehicles.
High Emission vehicles will now be charged £3,300.
Buy to let investments and second homes will also be subject to a higher stamp duty to tackle ‘unprecedented demand’ for housing.
The Government will continue to deliver several initiatives on the island during the upcoming term, including:
Developing the Intensive Youth Support service
Implementing the Jersey Care Model
Delivering the Island’s first Economic framework
Debating an ambitious Carbon Neutral Roadmap
Providing a new skatepark.