Guernsey Water Polo stars receive national recognition

  • Report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

They may be one of the Channel Islands smallest sports clubs but Guernsey Water Polo are producing some of England's most exciting young talents.

A number of their junior players are currently traveling to the UK to play for regional teams.

They are also about to have trials for England Water Polo's youth set-up.

Amongst those currently traveling off-island to play the sport is young goalkeeper Tara Dunn.

Tara first began playing water polo as a result of Guernsey's Youth Games.

It is the same story for another young player traveling off-island, Edward Cooper.