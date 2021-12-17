Guernsey Water Polo stars receive national recognition

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

They may be one of the Channel Islands smallest sports clubs but Guernsey Water Polo are producing some of England's most exciting young talents.

A number of their junior players are currently traveling to the UK to play for regional teams.

They are also about to have trials for England Water Polo's youth set-up.

It's great to see! As a small little club that's only been going for a few years to get this level of representation in the UK is brilliant. James Cooper, Guernsey Water Polo coach

Amongst those currently traveling off-island to play the sport is young goalkeeper Tara Dunn.

Playing in the UK is completely different to here, I love it so much though! I want to get as far as I can, hopefully I can get into the national academy and then go from there. Tara Dunn, Water Polo player

Tara first began playing water polo as a result of Guernsey's Youth Games.

It is the same story for another young player traveling off-island, Edward Cooper.