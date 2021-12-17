Guernsey Water Polo stars receive national recognition
Report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster
They may be one of the Channel Islands smallest sports clubs but Guernsey Water Polo are producing some of England's most exciting young talents.
A number of their junior players are currently traveling to the UK to play for regional teams.
They are also about to have trials for England Water Polo's youth set-up.
Amongst those currently traveling off-island to play the sport is young goalkeeper Tara Dunn.
Tara first began playing water polo as a result of Guernsey's Youth Games.
It is the same story for another young player traveling off-island, Edward Cooper.